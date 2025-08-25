/Smells like Cold War: Trump-appointed US ambassador to India to also be its envoy to South and Central Asia. That's a problem because...

US President Donald Trump has appointed Sergio Gor as both US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia. This is raising more than a few eyebrows. The role would in practice cover around 13 countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. Is it a new development? Why is it a problem? Does it mean India's importance has diminished for the US? Is the US re-hyphenating India and Pakistan? Or is the US now clubbing the entire South and Central Asian regions together to monitor India's ties with Russia and China? Many such questions are being raised by experts and global affairs watchers alike. Here is a breakdown.

Why is it unusual for the US ambassador to India to also serve South, Central Asia

The move is unprecedented in recent US diplomatic history, as these roles have traditionally been separate. The main reason was to avoid linking India with Pakistan and other regional conflicts. But Gor’s dual mandate is the first time such a combined role has been assigned.

What’s behind the decision?

Gor’s dual role is raising questions about Trump’s policy direction. Here are the main reasons why Gor’s dual role is proving controversial.

Re-hyphenation of India and Pakistan

Traditionally, India has resisted being diplomatically "hyphenated" with Pakistan. Former Indian Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal noted that the new appointment is, in effect, an “ipso facto re-hyphenation” of India and Pakistan. In his view, this would undermine India’s independent bilateral relationship with the US.

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert, warned that bundling the roles could complicate US-India relations.

Add to this Trump’s claims of mediating the India-Pakistan conflict after India’s Operation Sindoor, and his reported hosting of Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, and the picture becomes clearer.

Gor has a vast region to cover with no regional expertise

Gor’s appointment was surprising to many experts, who pointed to his limited experience in India or South Asia. It was widely viewed as a political appointment rather than one based on diplomatic expertise. One expert described the decision as a “regression to Cold War-era thinking,” potentially undermining India’s position as a strategic US partner in the region.

The timing is not lost on anyone: US-India relations are facing challenges

The timing of Gor’s appointment is crucial—it comes amid Trump’s imposition of tariffs on India, apparently in response to its continued purchase of Russian oil, and at a time when trade talks have stalled. As noted by scholar Nicholas Shafer, the ambassadorship to India had been vacant for months, which “sent exactly the wrong signal” to a key US partner. Now, giving Gor the added role of regional envoy has deepened concerns about Trump’s policy priorities.

Gor as South and Central Asia special envoy brings geopolitical risks

Gor’s broader mandate includes responsibility for a volatile region, and experts warn this could entangle the US embassy in New Delhi in issues like Kashmir. This has revived concerns about a Cold War-era mindset, in which the US viewed India through the prism of regional conflicts and often tilted toward Pakistan.

There is also a view that New Delhi could become Washington’s “watchtower” for other geopolitical challenges, including the Ukraine conflict and growing tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Will Gor's role as special envoy involve monitoring India's ties with China and Russia? The entire setup, critics argue, “smells of Cold War thinking.”

Is Gor’s appointment a good thing? Here's some history for you

Sreemoy Talukdar, an international affairs expert, had a different take, suggesting that having Gor—a hardcore MAGA insider with Trump’s ear—in New Delhi could actually strengthen India-US ties.

Kugelman also raised the possibility that this might be a sign of the US prioritising India by basing the envoy in New Delhi. But that remains to be seen in practice.

India has successfully resisted similar diplomatic frameworks in the past. Remember “Af-Pak”? India was notably displeased when President Barack Obama appointed Richard Holbrooke as dual envoy to Afghanistan and Pakistan.

There is now renewed fear of unwanted US involvement in India-Pakistan bilateral issues, particularly as Pakistani leaders continue to request US mediation on Kashmir at every opportunity.