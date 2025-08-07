Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday (Aug 7), officials said. The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation at Basant Garh. The vehicle belongs to the 187 Battalion of the force. Some reports also said that at the request of the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Army helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift the seriously injured.