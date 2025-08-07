Several CRPF personnel were injured after their vehicle from the 187 Battalion skidded off the road and fell into a nallah in Udhampur's Kadwa area, J&K, around 10:30 am on Aug 7. They were returning from an operation. Army helicopters were deployed to airlift the critically injured.
Several Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured when a vehicle carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a nallah in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday (Aug 7), officials said. The incident took place around 10:30 am in the Kadwa area when the personnel were returning from an operation at Basant Garh. The vehicle belongs to the 187 Battalion of the force. Some reports also said that at the request of the Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur, Army helicopters have been pressed into service to airlift the seriously injured.
IN a post on X, Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed concern over the incident. “Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF,” he posted. “I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated." He added that rescue measures have been initiated, and locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. He ensured that all possible help was provided.
This is a developing story