US President Donald Trump on Friday (Aug 22) nominated close political aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India, placing one of his most trusted enforcers in a key diplomatic post at a sensitive moment in Washington-New Delhi ties. "Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador," Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the appointment, adding that Gor would also serve as special envoy for South and Central Asia. Gor, who has little experience in foreign policy, was once branded "snake" by ex-DOGE chief Elon Musk. The move comes amid friction between the US and India. Trump has ramped up tariffs on New Delhi in a bid to pressure it over Russian energy imports, even as India deepens ties with Moscow and Beijing.

Who is Sergio Gor?

The 38-year-old Gor, as per AFP, rose swiftly in conservative circles to become one of the most influential but low-profile figures in Trump's orbit. As White House personnel chief, he vetted around 4,0000 appointees to ensure loyalty to Trump, a role that won him both allies and fierce critics. Among his enemies' list features Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who once branded him a "snake" after Gor blocked the billionaire's preferred pick to head NASA.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Despite his clout, Gor has little experience in foreign policy. His exposure has been limited to joining Trump's overseas trips and purging National Security Council officials viewed with suspicion.

Still, Trump wrote on Truth Social that "For the most populous Region in the World" he wanted "someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN." He said, "Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. Sergio’s role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People."

US-India tensions