/Who is Sergio Gor? Trump loyalist once dubbed 'snake' by Musk, to be US envoy to India. All you need to know about him

US President Donald Trump on Friday (Aug 22) nominated his close political aide Sergio Gor as ambassador to India, placing one of his most trusted political enforcers in a key diplomatic post at a tense moment in Washington-New Delhi ties. In a Truth Social post, Trump, while announcing the appointment, said, "Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador". He added that Gor, who was once labelled a 'snake' by Trump's former DOGE chief Elon Musk, would also serve as special envoy for South and Central Asia. Who is Gor? Why did Musk call him a 'snake'? Here's all you need to know.

Who is Sergio Gor?

Sergio Gor has been serving as Trump's White House Director of Presidential Personnel for the past few months. 38-year-old Gor, as per AFP, rose quickly in conservative circles to become one of the most powerful, if low-profile, aides in the White House. As White House personnel chief, he vetted around 4,0000 appointees to ensure loyalty to Trump, a role that won him both allies and enemies. A high-profile name on his enemies list is X owner Elon Musk, who, as mentioned above, once called him a 'snake'.

As per the AFP report, despite his clout, Gor has little experience in foreign policy. His exposure to foreign policy affairs has been limited to joining Trump's overseas trips and purging National Security Council officials viewed with suspicion.

Despite that, Trump on Truth Social wrote that "For the most populous Region in the World" he wanted "someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN." Calling Gor "a great friend, who has been at my side for many years," he added, "Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador".

Gor's political career

Born in Soviet Uzbekistan, Gor moved to Malta as a child before emigrating to the United States. He built a career in Republican politics, working with Senator Rand Paul and later as a fundraiser and book publisher for Trump. He also moonlighted as a wedding DJ before becoming a key gatekeeper in the Trump administration.

Trump, in his post, revealed that Gor worked on his Presidential Campaigns, published the Republican's "Best Selling Books", and also ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement. He added that "Sergio's role as Director of Presidential Personnel has been essential to delivering on the unprecedented Mandate that we received from the American People."

Why did Musk label Sergio a 'snake'?

According to reports, the enmity between the two men stems from Gor's choice for NASA chief. The new US ambassador to India had apparently blocked the world's richest man's preferred pick - Jared Isaacman- to head NASA.

In June 2025, Musk on X, called Gor a "snake" replying to a New York Post report claiming that Gor, who was in charge of overseeing the vetting for thousands of executive-branch employees, had not completed his own background security clearance paperwork for a permanent security clearance. The claims were refuted by White House.