A tourist submarine carrying dozens of Russian citizens sank off Egypt's Red Sea coast on Thursday (Mar 27), killing six, including two minors, and injuring several others near a major resort town.

While Egyptian state media reported six deaths, the Russian state agency said five people were confirmed dead, two of them minors, citing General Consul Viktor Voropaev.

Russia’s consulate in Hurghada earlier said that the vessel, which was on an underwater excursion to see coral reefs, had “45 tourists, including minors” onboard when it “crashed 1 kilometre from the shore” around 10 am local time.

“According to initial data, most of those on board were rescued and taken to their hotels and hospitals in Hurghada,” the consulate said. It added that diplomats had been dispatched to the pier.

The investigation into the incident is underway to determine what caused the accident, Egyptian media reported. The report added that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals along with the bodies of people who died.

According to state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm, 29 people were rescued, of which nine were injured. While Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported that 38 Russians were rescued by emergency crews, 14 of them wounded. It added that “five foreigners and one Egyptian” died in the incident.

Hurghada, a popular location about 460 kilometres (285 miles) southeast of the Egyptian capital Cairo, is a major destination for international tourists in Egypt.

Russia’s consulate in Hurghada, 45 Russians were onboard the submarine ‘Sindbad’. According to the website of Sindbad Submarines, the submarine could carry 44 passengers up to a depth of 25 metres. The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist location.

In November last year, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea, drowning at least four people, following warnings of rough waters.

