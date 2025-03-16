A team of Israeli negotiators is holding talks on the hostage issue with Egyptian mediators in Egypt, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Sunday (Mar 16).

“Under the directive of Prime Minister Netanyahu, representatives of the negotiation team are currently meeting in Egypt with senior Egyptian officials to discuss the issue of the hostages,” the statement released by the PM’s office said. This comes a day after Israel announced that a team would continue indirect ceasefire negotiations with Hamas.

The negotiators returned from Doha on Friday (Mar 14) after unsuccessful attempts to extend the ceasefire with the Palestinian militant group in exchange for the release of more hostages held in Gaza.

Israel has backed a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff to free half of the hostages at the beginning of an extended ceasefire, which would last at least through the Passover holiday. The remaining hostages could be released at the end of the ceasefire if a deal is reached to end the war in Gaza, reported The Times of Israel.

IDF targets operative in central Gaza

Meanwhile, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it carried out a drone strike against a terror operative who was trying to plant explosives in the ground in central Gaza’s Netzarim Corridor area, close to where Israeli troops are operating, reported The Times of Israel.

The IDF said that it has carried out multiple strikes against Hamas operatives who were trying to plant bombs in recent weeks amid the ceasefire.

Netanyahu plans to fire internal security agency chief

Netanyahu on Sunday (Mar 16) announced intentions to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet, the country's internal security agency, Ronen Bar.

“Due to ongoing lack of trust, I have decided to bring a proposal to the government to end the tenure of the Shin Bet chief,” the prime minister said in a statement.

