The pyramids of Giza, built in Egypt 4,500 years ago, continue to surprise people even today. Archaeologists have now found an entire city underneath the pyramids. They say that the city spans more than 6,500 feet, and is 10 times larger than the pyramids. The claim has been made by researchers from Italy and Scotland. However, it is a claim that several experts were quick to quash.

The researchers used a technology similar to sonar radar to determine what lies beneath the ground. As part of the study, the data was used to create high-resolution images of the region deep within the ground right under the historic pyramids.

The scientists released a paper which is yet to be peer-reviewed and detailed the findings in a press release. They say that they found eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures extending more than 2,100 feet below the pyramid, besides more unknown structures 4,000 feet deeper.

Corrado Malanga, from Italy's University of Pisa, and Filippo Biondi from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland worked together to look inside the ground and claim to have found the structures that could rewrite Egypt's history.

Nicole Ciccolo, the project's spokesperson, said, "A vast underground city has been discovered beneath the pyramids. The groundbreaking study has redefined the boundaries of satellite data analysis and archaeological exploration."

Experts raise doubt over claim of city under pyramids

However, several experts do not believe this is true since according to them, the technology cannot look that deep into the ground. Professor Lawrence Conyers, a radar expert at the University of Denver who focuses on archaeology, told DailyMail.com that the claim of the existence of a city under the pyramids is "a huge exaggeration".

He says that it is perfectly normal for small structures, such as caves, chambers or caverns to lie under the pyramids. He cited the example of "the Mayans and other people in ancient Mesoamerica" who built pyramids on top of things that had "ceremonial meaning".

To know for sure whether there is a city under the pyramids, Professor Conyers suggests "targeted excavations".

Pyramids of Giza

There are three pyramids - Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure - in the Giza complex built on the west bank of the Nile River in the name of pharaohs. Khufu is the oldest one and is also known as the Great Pyramid. It is 480ft tall and 750ft wide at its base. Khafre is the middle pyramid used in the study.

Another peer-reviewed paper in October 2022 found hidden rooms and ramps inside Khafre. The new study used a similar technology and also used data from a satellite.