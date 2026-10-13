/Saudi-led coalition warns civilians to evacuate Yemen oil site ahead of attack

The Saudi-led coalition has announced on Tuesday that it will carry out an attack on the Yemeni Oil Company in the Houthi-held Sanaa. It has announced an evacuation warning to civilians ahead of the planned military operation. Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, has published a map describing the targets.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests civilians to evacuate the site of the Yemeni Oil Company / Al-Sabah Central Station in Sana’a, according to the illustrative map of the site, for their safety,” he said.

Earlier today, the Saudi-led coalition said that three drones were intercepted north of Riyadh. Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Houthis, Yahya Saree, had warned that any attack on the Houthi-held capital of Yemen will bear “harsh" and painful repercussions for Saudi Arabia.

The rebel group has also warned that Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities are “a legitimate target”. In a tit-for-tat response, the group's spokesperson issued an alert for “all employees and citizens present near any facility affiliated with Aramco Oil”.

Houthi continues assault in Taiz

Houthi assault on Taiz province, Yemen’s third-largest city continues. At least five civilians have been killed and more than a dozen injured in Houthi shelling across Yemen’s Taiz province, according to the Taiz Governorate Human Rights Office, cited by the government-run Yemen TV channel.