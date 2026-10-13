/Iran calls RAF Fairford security scare a ‘false flag’, rejects UK allegations

Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned British allegations linking Tehran to the alleged security scare at the RAF Fairford air base, describing them as a plot to initiate an Anti-Iran campaign. It criticised the use of words like "highly likely" and "almost certainly" to lend credibility to “baseless accusations” while at the same time avoiding the political and legal responsibility, or the potential consequences of its claims. Iran categorically rejected the allegations, calling the RAF Fairford incident a “false flag”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects the baseless accusations levelled against Iran and holds the British government, as well as the designers and perpetrators of this clumsy false-flag operation, responsible for all consequences arising from these fabrications.” Iran accused the UK of being irresponsible, pointing to its “record of fabricating security claims against other countries", which has, in some cases, led to damaging tensions and conflicts in West Asia, is well known.

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“The British government cannot evade its political and legal responsibility for its claims and their potential consequences by hiding behind ambiguous language without providing solid evidence and substantiated reasons. Resorting to expressions such as “highly likely” and “almost certainly” to create the impression that attributing the alleged incident to Iran is credible is an obvious attempt to escape accountability for making baseless accusations,” said Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement.