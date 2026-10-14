/Saudi Arabia overturns Sri Lankan man’s death sentence over Facebook comment

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has overturned the death sentence of a 27-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker convicted of blasphemy over a Facebook comment, prompting relief in Colombo after weeks of diplomatic efforts to save his life. Anojan Sivarasa was sentenced to death in September after an appellate court convicted him of blasphemy against Islam and the Prophet Muhammad. The decision came after months of diplomatic efforts by Colombo to secure a reprieve for the migrant worker.

Deputy Foreign Minister Arun Hemachandra confirmed the latest ruling in a Facebook post, thanking Saudi authorities and the legal teams involved in the case. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also welcomed the decision.

“I express my sincere appreciation to the Government of Saudi Arabia for this humane and just outcome,” Dissanayake said on X.

How a Facebook comment led to death sentence

The case can be traced to a social media controversy in late June. A video showing a young Muslim man kicking a dog after Hindu pilgrims passed by circulated online, prompting a heated exchange over religion.

During the argument, a user posted derogatory remarks about a Hindu deity. Sivarasa responded in Tamil with an insulting comment about the Prophet Muhammad.

He deleted the comment and posted an apology video, but a screenshot reportedly reached his employer and Saudi authorities. He was arrested in July.

The Al-Ahsa Criminal Court initially sentenced him to five years in prison and imposed a fine of three million Saudi riyals. Sivarasa appealed the ruling, but the appellate court subsequently increased his punishment to death.

His future remains uncertain

While the Supreme Court’s decision removes the death sentence, it is not yet clear whether Sivarasa will face further proceedings or remain in custody. Sri Lankan lawmaker Faizer Mustafa, who has been involved in negotiations with Saudi Arabia, told BBC Sinhala that the latest ruling was being reviewed.

Sivarasa’s family had earlier said they had not been in direct contact with him since September 28.

Human Rights Watch had called on Saudi Arabia to spare his life. The case also brought back memories of Sri Lankan domestic worker Rizana Nafeek, who was executed in Saudi Arabia in 2013 after being convicted of murdering her employer’s baby, despite appeals for clemency.