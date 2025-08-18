/Russia’s Putin dials up PM Modi ahead of Trump-Zelensky meeting, ‘share insights’ on Alaska summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday (Aug 18) called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share insights on his recent meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska on the Ukraine conflict. This comes of the meeting between the US president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in Washington on Monday. In a post on X, PM Modi affirmed India’s stance, calling for a peaceful resolution of the war between Russia and Ukraine. He also expressed his support and said that he looks forward to continued exchanges with Putin in the future.

“Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come,” PM Modi wrote on X.

This comes hours before Zelensky is set to meet with Trump in Washington, marking his second visit to the Oval Office, where he engaged in a shouting match with the US president on his last visit. The meeting is part of the next step to reach an agreement to end the war in Ukraine, which is currently in its fourth year.

European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte will also join the meeting.

Earlier on Friday (Aug 15), Trump held talks with Putin in Alaska. Their meeting was followed by virtual talks between Trump, Zelensky and European leaders.

What Trump-Zelensky meeting means for India

The upcoming meeting in Washington also has high stakes for India’s tariff and trade deals with the US. Earlier this month, Trump announced additional 25 per cent duties on India, on top of the initial 25 per cent tariffs imposed earlier, citing Russian oil purchases. The move has resulted in a strain between Washington and New Delhi, which is currently among the nations facing the highest rates of US tariffs.

Following the Alaska Summit with Putin, the US president said that Russia lost its “oil client” – India, when asked if there was any economic side to his Russian counterpart agreeing to hold a meeting. Meanwhile, India said that it has not halted its oil purchase from Russia after Trump’s tariff threats and continues to buy over economic considerations.