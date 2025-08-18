/India-China reset: Will Wang Yi's visit to Delhi pave way for PM Modi-Xi Jinping breakthrough? Here's what Beijing said

China on Monday (August 18) stressed that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India will help in maintaining the momentum of high-level exchanges and enhance political mutual trust between the two nations, hence signalling positive ties between India and China.

Xu Feihong, China's Ambassador to India, in a post on X, said that China wants to take this opportunity to work together with India in implementing the important consensus.

When asked about China’s expectation regarding Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to India and the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives of China and India on the boundary question, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that "China is willing to take the opportunity of Wang's visit to India to work together with the Indian side in implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries."

The foreign ministry spokesperson added that it will help “maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, enhance political mutual trust, strengthen practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and promote the sustained, healthy, and stable development of China-India relations.”

China's FM visit to India

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who will be on an India visit starting tomorrow, will meet PM Modi on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Yi's meeting with PM Modi comes even as India-China ties look to reset ties, a process started after India and China leaders met on the sidelines of the Kazan BRICS summit last year.

The Chinese foreign minister will be on a 3-day visit for the 24th round of India-China Special Representatives (SR) level border talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Wang Yi will arrive in the Indian national capital on Monday, and will also meet EAM Dr S Jaishankar. This will be the second visit of the Chinese foreign minister to India since the 2020 Galwan clashes, the last being in March 2022.

As part of the reset of ties, focus is on cooperation on the sharing of river water data, resumption of direct air services, and exchanges between media and think-tanks. The holy Kailash Mansarovar Yatra started this year after a gap of several years.

China backs India amid Trump's massive tariffs

Last week, China expressed optimism to work with India, and cement political mutual trust, along with handling differences properly.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, during a press conference, told reporters that India and China are maintaining interactions at various levels, in order to act on the important common understandings reached between leaders of our two countries.