Iran threatens shipping in Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and Gulf of Oman if US naval blockade continues

Iran has warned that if the US continues its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and creates insecurity for Iran’s commercial vessels and oil tankers, it will consider it a prelude to a violation of the ceasefire and would consequently block all trade through the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea.

In a statement carried by Iranian state television, Ali Abdollahi, the commander for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country’s highest operational command co-ordinating the armed forces, said that if the US continues its blockade and creates “insecurity for Iran’s commercial vessels and oil tankers”, it will “constitute a prelude to a violation of the ceasefire”.

Iran’s armed forces would consequently not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea, he warned.

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“The powerful armed forces of the Islamic Republic will not allow any exports or imports to continue in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Red Sea,” said Abdollahi.

Blockading the Red Sea would likely involve the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

‘No ships made it past naval blockade in first 24 hours’: US military

The bodies of water mentioned in Tehran’s threat cover a vast area, but Abdollahi did not specify which countries’ exports and imports could be affected.

The US blockade of Iranian ports began on Monday. On Wednesday, the US military said “no ships made it past the blockade” in the first 24 hours, and six merchant vessels were forced to turn around in the Gulf of Oman.

The US-Iran ceasefire was announced on 8 April after nearly six weeks of conflict between Iran and the US and Israel.

‘US-Iran talks could restart in the next two days,’ says Trump

The first round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held in Pakistan but failed to yield results, although President Donald Trump has said that US-Iran talks could restart in the next two days. Iran is yet to confirm.

In an interview with Fox Business, which was recorded before Iran’s latest threat, President Trump said the Strait of Hormuz “is opening” and “the ships are coming back.”

Trump said, “we’re not finished,” but added that he sees the war as “very close” to being over and the US could have a “great deal” with Iran.