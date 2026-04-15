/‘Your country is being invaded by illegal immigrants’: Trump slams the UK’s immigration policies

US President Donald Trump has sharply criticised the United Kingdom’s immigration policies, calling them “insane” and claiming that Britain is “being invaded” by illegal migrants, during an interview with Sky News. Speaking candidly, Trump said he was frequently asked about the UK’s approach and did not hold back in his assessment. “A lot of people ask me what I think about them, and I think they’re insane. Your country is being invaded by illegal immigrants from all over the world, including those from prisons, drug dealers, people from mental institutions,” he said.

When challenged on the claim, Trump stood by his remarks, asserting that his own administration’s immigration policies had been effective. “I’ve been very accurate here,” he said, adding, “We closed our border, we have nobody coming in, and we’re getting rid of the bad ones that were sent in.”

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The comments were directed in part at UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, whose handling of immigration Trump described as a “tragic mistake”. His remarks are likely to further strain ties between the two leaders, against the backdrop of what Trump described as a “sad” special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

Despite the criticism, Trump framed his comments as stemming from admiration for Britain. “I love that country. I love your country and I would love to see it succeed. But if you have bad immigration policies and bad energy policies, you have the worst of both. You can’t succeed, not possible,” he said.