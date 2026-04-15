/Despite US blockade, sanctioned Iranian supertanker crosses Strait of Hormuz ‘without any concealment': Report

A sanctioned Iranian supertanker has reportedly crossed the Strait of Hormuz without interference, in what Iranian state media described as a direct challenge to US sanctions and military pressure in the region amid the war.

According to Fars News Agency, the vessel, identified as a very large crude carrier (VLCC) capable of transporting up to two million barrels of oil, transited the crucial waterway openly with its tracking system switched on. The report said the tanker entered Iranian waters “without any concealment” and completed its journey “without the slightest disturbance”.

Fars framed the development as symbolic resistance to Washington’s efforts to curb Tehran’s oil exports, stating that the ship’s visible transit amounted to a defiance of “sanctions and threats” posed by the US military.

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The reported passage comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a critical flashpoint. The narrow maritime corridor is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, handling approximately a fifth of global oil shipments under normal conditions. Any disruption in the area has immediate implications for global energy markets and the stability of supply.

Since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict, maritime traffic through the strait has been affected, with several commercial vessels opting to avoid the route due to security concerns. The situation has intensified scrutiny over shipping movements in the region.

Despite Iran’s claims, the US has maintained that its blockade targeting Iranian oil exports remains firmly in place. US Central Command said the blockade continues to be enforced as part of Washington’s broader strategy to exert economic and strategic pressure on Tehran.

US officials stated that no vessels successfully breached the blockade within the first 24 hours of its implementation, noting that several merchant ships complied with directives to turn back. However, it was acknowledged that at least one vessel later reversed course and proceeded through the waterway.