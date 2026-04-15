/'All options on table' to 'will fail': Iran, US harden stance amid possible second round of peace talks

President Masoud Pezeshkian said any attempt by Iran's enemies to impose their will on it, or force it to surrender, “will fail”. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, will reportedly keep all options on the table if Iran does not abandon its nuclear ambitions and conclude a deal. This is a sign that both sides are likely to harden their stances ahead of a possible second round of peace talks. The talks are possible as soon as this week, most likely in Islamabad, just days after the collapse of the first round of marathon negotiations in the Pakistani capital. The US is now enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports and the Strait of Hormuz as leverage.

Open to talks, says Iran, but stands firm on core positions

President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran is not seeking war and remains open to talks, but added that any attempt by its enemies to impose their will or force it to surrender will fail. Earlier, in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Pezeshkian had said that Iran “will not surrender to bullies”.

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Iran has accused the US of making excessive demands that prevented agreement in the Islamabad talks this past weekend. Any future dialogue must respect “international law” and Iran’s rights, said Pezeshkian.

Iran pegs war cost at $270 billion, seeks compensation

Iran has estimated its war losses, mainly from the US and Israeli strikes, at around $270 billion, for which it would seek compensation. Pezeshkian separately noted that the US “struggles to come to terms with Iran’s power”.

In short, Iran is leaving the door open to talks, but rejecting any outcome that looks like capitulation on the nuclear issue or other “red lines”.

It is using the Hormuz blockade and war damage claims to portray itself as the aggrieved party, unwilling to yield under pressure.

Trump and his team keep “all options on the table”

Multiple US media outlets, citing officials and the White House, said the Trump administration is keeping all options on the table if Iran does not fully abandon its nuclear ambitions and conclude a deal with the US.

Nuclear disarmament, or a very long-term moratorium on enrichment, is being mooted as the central, non-negotiable sticking point from the recent talks.

Trump and his officials have made it clear there will be no deal without Iran’s nuclear programme being dismantled or severely curtailed. The US has already rejected shorter Iranian offers, such as 3–5 years of limits on its nuclear programme, versus the US push for 20 years or more.

This is part of the 'maximum pressure' tactics of the US.

Both nations are projecting strength domestically and to their respective audiences: Pezeshkian by refusing “surrender”, Trump by combining talk of quick diplomacy with unwavering red lines.

This is posturing for the second round. Any breakthrough at peace talks will be dependent on which side blinks first on the core issues of the Iranian nuclear programme and the disruption of the Strait of Hormuz.