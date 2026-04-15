/'We are going to make them thrive': Trump wants 'big bargain' in deal with Iran — What is it

US pushes a ‘big bargain’ with Iran as Trump says war is close to ending. Talks in Islamabad ended without a deal but progress is claimed. Key issues include Iran’s nuclear programme, Strait of Hormuz access, and regional tensions, with a fragile ceasefire still holding.
Days after first round of talks with Iran in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance said that Trump wants a "big bargain." Stating that the US president is not interested in making a "small deal", Vance said that Iran can thrive if they agree to Trump's term of giving up nuclear weapons. Addressing a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, he said, “The President doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain.” He added, "That’s the trade that he’s offering...He is telling Iran that if you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.” “We’re going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” he added.
On the other hand, US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran is “very close to over,” but added a warning. Speaking to Fox Business, Trump said, "I think it’s close to over, yeah. I view it as very close to being over. If I pulled up stakes right now, it would take them 20 years to rebuild that country. And we’re not finished," he said. "We’ll see what happens. I think they want to make a deal very badly," he added
Vance also said that tensions between the US and Iran remain deeply rooted, and mistrust ‘cannot be resolved overnight’. However, he signalled green light for negotitations. He said that Iranian negotiators were open to reaching an agreement and expressed cautious optimism about developments: “There is a lot of, of course, mistrust between Iran and the United States of America. You are not going to solve that problem overnight,” “I feel very good about where we are.”
A marathon 21-hour session held in Islamabad marked the highest-level face-to-face meeting between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The talks ended without a deal with Iran saying that they were “inches away from deal” and US stating that they have presented the “final and best offer.” Trump announced on Apr 14 that a second round of talks "could be happening over the next two days." A fragile two-week ceasefire is in place till next week.
Trump's ‘big bargain’, according to his statements and America's approach in talks, may be about Iran dismantling its nuclear programme and handing over its enriched uranium to the IAEA. Iran has maintained that its uranium enrichment program is intended solely for peaceful, civilian purposes, specifically for generating electricity and medical research. According to the Washington Post, Vance pushed for at least 20 years of "nuclear silence" during Islamabad talks, to provide global security. According to The New York Times, Iranian negotiators have countered with a significantly shorter 5-year suspension. Trump's ‘big bargain' may also include 'unconditional' reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for international shipping. Iran has proposed a toll. The US also wants ending Iran's support for regional proxy militias including Hezbollah, thus putting forward Israel's demands. Iran has demanded end of hostilities against Israel.