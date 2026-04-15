/'We are going to make them thrive': Trump wants 'big bargain' in deal with Iran — What is it

Days after first round of talks with Iran in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance said that Trump wants a "big bargain." Stating that the US president is not interested in making a "small deal", Vance said that Iran can thrive if they agree to Trump's term of giving up nuclear weapons. Addressing a Turning Point USA event in Georgia, he said, “The President doesn’t want to make, like, a small deal. He wants to make the grand bargain.” He added, "That’s the trade that he’s offering...He is telling Iran that if you guys commit to not having a nuclear weapon, we are going to make Iran thrive.” “We’re going to make it economically prosperous, and we’re going to invite the Iranian people into the world economy in a way they haven’t been in my entire life,” he added.