/Rich Starry, Chinese-linked tanker that passed Strait of Hormuz, makes a U-turn

Vessel-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows that the tanker Rich Starry transited Hormuz but turned around later in the Gulf of Oman. It was blacklisted by Washington in 2023 for involvement in trade linked to Iran. The ship had previously operated under the name Full Star. As the ship passed through, shipowners, energy traders and financial market investors were left wondering how the latest US measures against Tehran will be enforced, and its effects on oil flow.