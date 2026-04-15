US‑Iran‑Israel War LIVE | After forty days of war that began on February 28, after the United States and Israel pre-emptively launched strikes on Iran, both sides announced a ceasefire, and agreed to talk further for 15 days. First round of talks in Pakistan was inconclusive with Iran saying that they were “inches away from deal” and US stating that they have presented the “final and best offer.” Tension between both sides over the Strait of Hormuz continues with US President Donald Trump having announced to block it from American side. Lebanon, nuclear program and Hormuz control are reportedly the major issues in the ceasefire deal. Both sides are planning to hold second round of talks in Pakistan this week, according to reports.

Meanwhile, Israel attacked Lebanon in name of targeting Hezbollah including ground invasion in Southern Lebanon. As situation worsened, the Israeli government and the Lebanese government representatives met in Washington, DC, for the first time in decades to negotiate in a US-brokered direct talks. Hezbollah has rejected these negotiations. More than 2,000 people have been killed in Lebanon and over 6,400 injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The war last month destabilized the entire region. Iran’s long‑time Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, and his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, has assumed leadership, though he has yet to appeared publicly. Several top ranking Iranian leaders and commanders have also been killed. Iran's move to block the crucial Strait of Hormuz has caused energy crisis globally. Iran has allowed at least five countries including India, Pakistan, China to use the Hormuz Strait.