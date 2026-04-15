/'It's close to over': Trump’s stunning prediction for the Iran war REVEALED

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday (Apr 13) that the conflict with Iran is nearing its end, offering his clearest signal yet that he views the war as winding down. The remarks came in an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo, set to air Wednesday on "Mornings with Maria." When Bartiromo pressed him directly on whether the war was over, Trump stopped short of declaring victory but left little ambiguity about where he thinks things are headed. "I think it's close to over, yeah," he said. "I view it as very close to being over."

You'd be calling everyone in Iran 'Sir'

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While insisting that the Iran war, which has already crossed its six week mark, was 'close to over', the POTUS also defended the decision to launch the campaign in the first place. Framing the war as a necessity to prevent nuclear proliferation, Trump said, "I had to divert because if I didn't do that, right now you'd have Iran with a nuclear weapon".

"And if they had a nuclear weapon, you'd be calling everyone over there 'sir,' and you don't want to do that."

Also read | Trump preparing to attack Tehran amid ceasefire? USS Abraham Lincoln spotted just 200km from Iran coast amid US blockade of Hormuz

The comments come as the two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan earlier this month approaches its April 22 expiration date, with no new talks currently scheduled following the collapse of negotiations in Islamabad last weekend. The US maritime blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect, and the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group is positioned roughly 200 kilometres off Iran's coastline.