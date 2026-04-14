/Trump preparing to attack Tehran amid ceasefire? USS Abraham Lincoln spotted just 200km from Iran coast amid US blockade of Hormuz

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, in a letter to UN Secretary General António Guterres, described it as "a grave violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran" and a breach of fundamental principles of international maritime law. He warned that the blockade "poses a grave threat to international peace and security and obviously exacerbates the risk of escalation in an already highly volatile region." The UN secretary general, for his part, called on "all parties" to respect freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz — a statement directed at both Washington and Tehran.