/JD Vance defends Trump post, calls AI-generated ‘Jesus’ image a joke, tells Pope Leo to stick to ‘matters of morality’

US Vice President JD Vance, a self-proclaimed 'baby Catholic,' on Monday (Apr 13) was put on the spot, as an interviewer grilled him on POTUS Donald Trump's ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV. Trump, on Monday, courted controversy with a 334-word-long Truth Social post, in which he bashed the American pope, calling him "WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy". He then later proceeded to post an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus, healing a sick man. During a Fox News interview, Vance was asked about his thoughts on the Trump-Pope feud "as a Catholic". Here's what he said.
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AI Jesus Trump a joke?
Vance, as per reports, called the deeply divisive episode not "newsworthy". The Catholic convert VP insisted that Trump was "posting a joke" and not actually saying he was Jesus. Trump, following the controversy, as even his MAGA supporters criticised him, has deleted the picture.
While insisting that the AI-generated picture was posted as a "joke" Vance also sought to lavish praise on the POTUS, saying he was not being "filtered". He also said that it was "totally reasonable" that the president was in a feud with the Pope. The pontiff has publicly criticised Trump and his acolytes for their stringent immigration policies and warmongering. On Monday, Pope Leo even told reporters on the papal plane en route to Africa earlier Monday that he had "no fear, neither of the Trump administration nor speaking out loudly about the message of the Gospel."
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Vance wants the Vatican to "stick to matters of morality"
During the same interview, Vance also said that in his opinion, "it would be best for the Vatican to stick to matters of morality, to stick to matters of, you know, what’s going on in the Catholic Church, and let the President of the United States stick to dictating American public policy".
He also dismissed the feud, saying, "when they are in conflict, they are in conflict. I don’t worry about it too much". Calling the ongoing public spat a "natural thing" that may happen in the future as well, Vance added, "We can respect the pope, we certainly have a good relationship with the Vatican".