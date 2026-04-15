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Did Iran secretly use a Chinese spy satellite to strike US bases in Middle East? Beijing breaks silence

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 14:59 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 14:59 IST

The report, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acquired the TEE-01B satellite after its launch from China in late 2024.

Allegations based on leaked military documents
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(Photograph: Representative image, Wikimedia Commons)

Allegations based on leaked military documents

Iran may have used a Chinese-built satellite to monitor and target US military bases across the Middle East during recent hostilities, according to a report by the Financial Times. The report, citing leaked Iranian military documents, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) acquired the TEE-01B satellite after its launch from China in late 2024. The satellite was built by Chinese firm Earth Eye Co and later operated by the IRGC’s aerospace division.

Satellite tracking and strike coordination
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(Photograph: Representative image, Wikimedia Commons)

Satellite tracking and strike coordination

According to the report, Iranian commanders used the satellite to track key US military installations. Evidence cited includes time-stamped coordinate lists, orbital data and satellite imagery showing locations before and after drone and missile strikes in March, said Reuters. The material suggests the satellite played a role in monitoring targets ahead of attacks claimed by Iran-linked forces.

Access to global ground station network
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(Photograph: Representative image, Wikimedia Commons)

Access to global ground station network

As part of the arrangement, the IRGC was given access to commercial ground stations operated by Emposat, a Beijing-based satellite services provider. The network spans multiple regions, including Asia and Latin America, enabling data transmission and satellite control, according to the report. The extent of operational integration between the satellite and Iranian military planning remains unclear.

Sites monitored across the region
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(Photograph: Representative image, Wikimedia Commons)

Sites monitored across the region

The report identified several US-linked locations that were allegedly observed, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, which was imaged on March 13, 14 and 15. On March 14, Donald Trump confirmed that US aircraft at the base had been hit. Other sites cited include Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, areas near the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, and Erbil airport in Iraq, around the time of reported attacks.

Responses and lack of verification
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(Photograph: Representative image, Wikimedia Commons)

Responses and lack of verification

Reuters said it could not independently verify the report. The White House, CIA and Pentagon did not respond to requests for comment, while China’s embassy in Washington told the Financial Times: “we firmly oppose relevant parties spreading speculative and insinuative disinformation against China.” The White House referred to earlier remarks by Trump warning that China would face “big problems” if it provided Iran with military support.

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