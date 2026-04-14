/Army, Police, and civil administration join forces in Kupwara for ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign launch

In a strong display of unity and coordinated action, Kupwara today witnessed the formal launch of the anti-drug initiative under the 100-day “Nasha Mukt Jammu & Kashmir” campaign, spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The programme, held at Trehgam, highlighted the seamless coordination between the Army, Police, and civil administration in tackling the growing drug menace.

The event began with the administration of the “Nasha Mukt Pledge,” bringing together police personnel, officers from the civil administration, Army representatives, and members of the local community. With raised hands and unified voices, participants pledged to remain committed to a drug-free society and to inspire others to adopt a healthier and more responsible way of life.

The programme was attended by senior officials including SSP Kupwara AL Tahir Gilani, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, and the General Officer Commanding of 28 Infantry Division Rakesh Nair, along with other officers from the Army and administration.

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The initiative goes beyond enforcement, focusing equally on awareness, prevention, and community engagement. Authorities noted that sustained coordination, mutual respect, and joint efforts are key to building resilient communities and ensuring long-term success in the fight against drugs.

Hundreds of students from various schools participated enthusiastically in the awareness campaign, reflecting a growing community commitment to addressing the issue at its roots. The Kashmir Valley has, in recent years, witnessed a concerning rise in drug abuse, particularly among the youth, making such initiatives both timely and critical.

The campaign, launched under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, aims to eradicate the menace from its very foundation through a combination of awareness, prevention, and strict enforcement. Emphasising a zero-tolerance approach, the Lieutenant Governor has earlier announced stringent measures against those involved in drug trafficking, including the revocation of licences, passports, and Aadhaar-linked benefits, sending a strong message that such activities will not be tolerated in Jammu and Kashmir.