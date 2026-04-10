/Jammu & Kashmir to launch 100-day anti-drug drive from April 11

The Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, is set to roll out a 100-day intensive anti-drug campaign titled “Nasha Mukt Jammu Kashmir Abhiyaan” starting April 11, 2026. The initiative comes amid growing concern over drug abuse in the Union Territory, which the LG has described as part of a larger international conspiracy targeting local youth.

The campaign will kick off with a mega padyatra (walkathon) led by L G Sinha from Maulana Azad Stadium, concluding at Parade Ground. The event is expected to draw participation from students, civil society groups, volunteers, and various organisations. Spanning three months, the campaign will focus on widespread awareness, community mobilisation, and strict enforcement measures. A similar large-scale launch is also planned in Srinagar in the first week of May.

Reinforcing a balanced approach, the administration has adopted the policy of “Don’t touch the innocent and don’t spare the culprit.” Officials have been directed to identify and rehabilitate individuals struggling with addiction, while intensifying action against drug traffickers and peddlers.

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Authorities aim to transform the campaign into a Jan Andolan, or mass movement, by encouraging active participation from educational institutions, NCC and NSS units, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.

To ensure effective implementation, committees have been formed at the Union Territory and divisional levels, with district mentors appointed to monitor progress and coordinate efforts on the ground.

The initiative follows a high-level review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess preparedness and strengthen strategies for combating drug addiction across Jammu and Kashmir.