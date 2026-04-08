/Erratic weather disrupts Kashmir, landslide blocks key highway

Erratic weather conditions continued to affect Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain, snowfall in higher reaches, and triggering a major landslide that blocked the vital Jammu–Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), leaving thousands of traveller's stranded.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, most parts of the Valley experienced generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain, while higher elevations witnessed snowfall. Thunder, hailstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h were also reported at isolated locations. A major landslide struck the Shalgadi area in Banihal, forcing the closure of NH-44, the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country. Officials confirmed that both light and heavy vehicles were stranded as debris blocked the road. Clearance operations are ongoing, but continuous rainfall is hampering efforts. Authorities have advised people to avoid travel on the highway until it is fully restored.

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"Jammu Srinagar NHW (NH-44) is still blocked. Road clearance is going on at Shalgarhi, Banihal, and it will take some time. Moreover, there is continuous rainfall along NH-44. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 until the road is fully restored. Please don't pay heed on the rumors and check the status of roads at traffic Police," said JK Traffic Police.

The weather is expected to remain unstable until April 10, with brief spells of light rain and thunder showers forecast at scattered places, particularly during afternoon and evening hours. From April 11 to 12, conditions are likely to improve slightly with partly cloudy skies and occasional light rain at isolated locations. Dry weather is expected between April 13 and 14, followed by another spell of cloudiness and light rain on April 15 and 16.

Officials have also issued advisories warning of possible hailstorms, strong winds, and landslides in vulnerable areas. Farmers have been advised to resume agricultural operations from April 9 onwards, as daytime temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 4–6°C across many parts of the region.

In Ladakh, weather conditions remained partly to generally cloudy, with chances of rain or snowfall along the Zojila–Drass axis later in the day. Authorities warned that precipitation in these areas could trigger avalanches, and there is a low to moderate risk of temporary closure of the Zojila pass. Travelers and residents have been urged to stay updated through official weather and traffic advisories and avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable zones until conditions stabilize.