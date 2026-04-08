/312 students & teachers killed, schools and infrastructure significantly damaged in war: Iran education ministry



Iran’s Ministry of Education says 312 students and teachers have been killed and 207 injured during the ongoing war, attributing the casualties to what it describes as 'American–Israeli attacks'. According to the ministry’s Information Centre, the dead include 253 students and 59 teachers and education staff. Hossein Sadeghi, head of the centre, said the student fatalities include 143 boys, 103 girls, and seven preschool children, according to West Asia News Agency. Among staff, 39 women and 11 men were killed, along with several retired personnel.

Widespread damage to schools and facilities



The ministry reported extensive damage to infrastructure across the country. WANA quoted Hossein Sadeghi as saying that 857 educational spaces have been affected, along with 55 administrative facilities, 32 sports halls and 15 cultural centres. Eight student camps have also been damaged or destroyed. He added that the scale of destruction reflects a broader pattern of attacks on civilian infrastructure since the conflict began.

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Iran’s Ministry of Science had earlier said at least 20 universities and student dormitories have been targeted. Some of the targeted sites also included educational medical centers. Among those affected are Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran, Sharif University of Technology, Shahid Beheshti University, Isfahan University of Technology and Imam Hossein University. Reports also indicated that some university professors have been targeted for assassination, raising concerns about the safety of academic personnel during the conflict.

International concern over civilian casualties



The United Nations human rights chief has urged the United States to complete its investigation into a deadly incident involving a primary school, raised during a Human Rights Council session in Geneva. The emergency debate followed Iran’s claims that more than 175 children and teachers were killed in a strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab.

Calls for accountability intensify



In the United States, lawmakers have demanded a formal inquiry into the reported school attack. A preliminary military investigation indicated US responsibility, though officials have not released full findings. Members of Congress have called for transparency on how targets were selected and whether safeguards to minimise civilian harm were followed. The Pentagon has said the investigation remains ongoing and findings will be shared once complete. In-person classes remain suspended nationwide. Most institutions have attempted to shift to remote learning, but frequent power outages and internet instability have made this largely ineffective.



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before the deadline he had set for Iran to capitulate, during which he had warned that otherwise “a whole civilisation will die tonight”. According to reports, the decision followed a last-minute diplomatic intervention led by Pakistan. Iran also agreed to the ceasefire, stating that it would guarantee safe passage for maritime traffic through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the truce.

