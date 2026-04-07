/Karaj, Mashhad, Kashan and…: Which 4 Iranian locations were hit in US-Israeli railway strikes?



Iranian officials reported damage to key transport infrastructure on Tuesday following a wave of US-Israeli airstrikes. According to official statements, at least two bridges, four railway assets and a major highway were hit. A bridge near the holy city of Qom and another carrying a railway line in Kashan were struck, with a regional official confirming that two people were killed in the Kashan attack. Reportedly, the railway infrastructure in four key provinces, Qazvin, Zanjan, Karaj, and Kashan, has been significantly compromised.

Iranian Red Crescent confirmed that projectiles struck rail assets in Karaj. These actions followed an earlier warning from the Israeli military, which cautioned Iranian citizens against visiting railway lines or being near trains, leading to immediate service disruptions in Mashhad and other metropolitan areas.

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Fatalities and damage in central Iran

Regional officials reported at least two deaths following a strike on a major railway bridge in the area. According to Etemadonline and provincial officials, a critical railway bridge in Zanjan was destroyed, while rail infrastructure in Qazvin was also hit.

In northern Iran, the primary highway connecting Tabriz to Tehran via Zanjan has been rendered impassable. An official cited by IRNA stated that a hit approximately 90 kilometres outside of Tabriz forced the closure of this essential artery. This highway serves as a vital economic link for the country's northern industrial hubs, and its severance creates significant challenges for civilian and commercial movement.

Disruption of the energy grid

The offensive has extended beyond transport to include the national power supply. In parts of Karaj, electricity was disrupted after projectiles struck critical transmission lines. Following the strikes, US President Donald Trump issued a statement on Truth Social, framing the action as a historical turning point. He stated, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," before adding that "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end." This warning came about 12 hours ahead of the deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire proposal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump on truth Social Photograph: (@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social)