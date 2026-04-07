/Which countries around the world operate Black Hawk helicopters today?

The Sikorsky Black Hawk has established itself as the pre-eminent multi-role combat helicopter of the modern era. According to official data from Lockheed Martin, the platform has surpassed 15 million total fleet flight hours, a testament to its ubiquitous presence in global military operations. As the aircraft marks its fiftieth year of service, it continues to serve as the backbone of vertical lift for dozens of nations. The helicopter’s longevity is attributed to its adaptable airframe, which has transitioned from a tactical transport vehicle into a sophisticated multi-mission asset capable of electronic warfare, search and rescue, and precision assault.