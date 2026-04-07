/‘4% drop’: What’s behind India’s declining arms import percentage? Is the ‘shopping mall’ tag fading?

India remains a central pillar of the global arms trade, accounting for 8.2 per cent of total international imports between 2021 and 2025. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the nation’s arms imports fell by 4.0 per cent compared to the 2016–20 period. This decline suggests a cooling of India's long-standing reputation as a global 'shopping mall' for weaponry, as the state increasingly prioritises domestic manufacturing. However, despite the percentage dip in import volume, India remains the world’s second-largest recipient, trailing only Ukraine. Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan rounded out the world’s top five importers, capturing 6.8 per cent, 6.4 per cent, and 4.2 per cent of the global share, respectively.