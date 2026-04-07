The China-Pakistan connection: Why 80% of Islamabad’s weapons come from one source

The global arms trade is increasingly dominated by concentrated bilateral dependencies, none more evident than the defence tie between Islamabad and Beijing. According to the March 2026 factsheet from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Pakistan has climbed to become the world’s fifth-largest importer of major arms, up from tenth place in 2016–20. At the heart of this surge is an overwhelming dependence on China: 80 per cent of Pakistan’s total arms imports now come from a single source. This heavy reliance underscores Islamabad’s narrowing procurement strategy and raises questions about regional security imbalances, particularly for India.