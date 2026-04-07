/‘Ultimately up to the Iranians’: Vance says Iran war will end ‘very shortly’ after US ‘largely achieved’ goals

US Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday that the ongoing conflict with Iran could conclude very shortly', signalling that Washington believes its primary military goals have largely been met. Speaking during a joint press conference in Budapest alongside Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Vance said, “Very shortly, this war is going to conclude,” while emphasising that “the nature of the conclusion is ultimately up to the Iranians.” His remarks come as the US sets a firm deadline for Tehran to respond to diplomatic proposals.



Military objectives and diplomatic pressure



Vance stated that the United States has “largely accomplished its military objectives”, though some operations may continue, particularly targeting Iran’s capacity to manufacture weapons. “There are still some things that we'd like to do, for example, on Iranian ability to manufacture weapons that we'd like to do a little bit more work on militarily,” he said, adding that the broader military goals had been achieved. He also confirmed that “there’s going to be a lot of negotiation between now and then.” The deadline, set by US President Donald Trump, gives Iran limited time to either present an acceptable proposal or face potential escalation. Vance warned that the US retains “tools in our toolkit that we so far haven't decided to use”.

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Escalation, threats and regional impact



The conflict, which escalated after US and Israeli strikes launched on February 28, has resulted in significant casualties and regional instability. Iranian sources indicate more than 1,340 people have been killed, including senior leadership figures. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and US-linked assets across the region, disrupting infrastructure, aviation and global markets.

Earlier today, Israeli Air Force has struck around 10 'key' railway sections, bridges and key transport routes across multiple provinces of Tehran, in what appeared to be a targeted effort to disrupt the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ ability to move weapon systems, according to a report by The Times of Israel.

These attacks have disrupted mobility and essential services, including power supply in areas such as Karaj. Meanwhile, with less than 12 hours remaining before Trump’s 'deadline' for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the US President warned that "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again," before adding that "47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end."

Efforts by US and regional mediators to secure a 45-day ceasefire have made little progress. Iran seeks a permanent resolution, not a short-term pause in hostilities.