/'Conflict caused immense suffering': India issues first response to Iran-US ceasefire, skips Pakistan's mention

India welcomed the US–Iran ceasefire, hoping for lasting peace in West Asia while stressing dialogue and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Despite the truce, it urged Indians in Iran to exit quickly, citing continued safety risks and avoiding comment on mediation roles.
India has issued its first response on the ceasefire announced by Iran and the US, that has effectively ended more than a month-long war at least for two weeks. In a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India said that it hopes the ceasefire will bring “lasting peace in West Asia.” India highlighted that it has always spoken about deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. The statement also shed light on the crucial Strait of Hormuz, batting for freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce. During the war, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned attack on seafarers and blockage of the Hormuz strait. He had also called of end of hostilities. India was among the five countries that Iran allowed to use Strait of Hormuz amid raging war.
“We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict. The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.” Notably, India's statement did not include anything on Pakistan's role in mediation.
India on Wednesday (Apr 8) issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran and "strongly advised" them to "expeditiously exit" the country despite a ceasefire announced by both Washington and Tehran. Centre's advise to Indian nationals indicate that threat and safety concerns might still be the same as it was before the truce. Indian Embassy again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy.
The Indian embassy in Iran on Tuesday (April 7) advised Indian nationals still living in the Islamic Republic to stay where they are for the next 48 hours and remain indoors. In the advisory, the embassy said, “Indian nationals who are still in Iran must stay where they are for the next 48 hours, avoiding all electric and military installations and upper floors of multi-storey buildings, remaining indoors, and coordinating any highway movement strictly with the embassy.”
Even after Trump issued an ultimatum of 48 hours to Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in an expletive-filled post, just hours before that deadline, he issued another big threat against Iran saying that "a whole civilisation will die" if the Islamic Republic does not comply with his ultimatum to accept US demands. "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Trump on Apr 4 issued an ultimatum and reminded Iran via Truth Social post that his 10-day ultimatum given to the Islamic Republic earlier to make progress toward a deal or reopen the vital shipping lane. However, he declared on Apr 5 that it would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran" if the Strait remained closed. His Truth Social post was expletive-filled. He wrote: Open the Fu****’ Strait, you crazy b****rds, or you’ll be living in Hell." In another post on Apr 5, Trump appeared to extend by 24 hours his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face devastating infrastructure attacks. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"
US President Donald Trump announced that he has agreed to pause bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. He said that he will abide by the same only if Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. Soon after, Iran said that it has agreed to the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal. It also said that the US has accepted the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal. Iran also said that for a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible. Both the world leaders thanked Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, establishing the country as the chief mediator.
Trump declared complete victory after the ceasefire was announced. He said that Iran can start rebuilding approximately 12 hours after he threatened to “end” civilisation with attacks on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure. In a telephone call with AFP, Trump said that 15 point transaction has been mostly agreed on. The Republican president had said in his earlier announcement that Iran had given a 10-point proposal which was "workable." Trump did not mention if he would go back to his original threats if the deal fell apart.