/Four killed, 20 injured in second school attack in Turkey

Four killed and 20 injured after a student opened fire at a school in Turkey on Wednesday (Apr 15). The incident took place in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, and the province's governor, Mukerrem Unluer, was seen describing it to reporters on the ground.He said that the perpetrator came to school with weapons in his backpack, which he believed belonged to his father.
The Interior Ministry has said that 4 administrative inspectors general and 4 police chief inspectors have been deployed to investigate the incident.