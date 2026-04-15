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Four killed, 20 injured in second school attack in Turkey

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Apr 15, 2026, 18:18 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 18:18 IST
Four killed, 20 injured in second school attack in Turkey

Four killed, 20 injured in second school attack in Turkey Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Four killed and 20 injured in a middle school shooting in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. This is the second school attack in 48 hours, following the Siverek shooting.

Four killed and 20 injured after a student opened fire at a school in Turkey on Wednesday (Apr 15). The incident took place in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, and the province's governor, Mukerrem Unluer, was seen describing it to reporters on the ground.He said that the perpetrator came to school with weapons in his backpack, which he believed belonged to his father.

The Interior Ministry has said that 4 administrative inspectors general and 4 police chief inspectors have been deployed to investigate the incident.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

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