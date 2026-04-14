/Turkey school mass shooting: Teen attacker injures 16 people before killing himself - Here’s what we know so far

A former teenage student opened fire at a vocational school in Turkey on Tuesday (April 14). The alleged shooter injured at least 16 people before killing himself, as per officials. The 18-year-old was armed with a shotgun and fired randomly inside the school in Siverek, Sanliurfa province. He later hid inside the school building before shooting himself with the same gun, Gov. Hasan Sildak said.

In the attack, 10 students, four teachers, a canteen employee and a police officer were wounded. Five teachers and students, among the wounded people being treated, were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital because their conditions were more serious, the officer said.

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The motive for the attack remains unclear. School shootings are rare in Turkey. “The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself,” Sildak told reporters. He added that a “comprehensive” investigation into the shooting would be carried out.