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'Israel cannot live without enemy’: Turkey accuses Netanyahu government of targeting Ankara

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 15:32 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 15:32 IST
'Israel cannot live without enemy’: Turkey accuses Netanyahu government of targeting Ankara

File photo of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Tensions escalated after Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned Donald Trump about "possible provocations and sabotage" that could undermine a preliminary ceasefire in the US-Israel conflict with Iran. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Israel "cannot live without an enemy" and its government is attempting to portray Turkey as one of those. Tensions escalated after Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned Donald Trump about "possible provocations and sabotage" that could undermine a preliminary ceasefire in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.


Tensions between Turkey and Israel have increased since the Gaza war erupted after Hamas launched a cross‑border attack in Israel on October 7, 2023. On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that Israel would continue to challenge Iran and all its regional allies.


"After Iran, Israel cannot live without an enemy," Fidan said in a televised interview with the state‑run Anadolu news agency. "We see that not only Netanyahu's administration but also some figures in the opposition, though not all, are seeking to declare Turkey the new enemy," he said. "This is a new development in Israel... turning into a state strategy," he added.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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