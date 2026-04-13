/Now, Trump wants a Trump Tower on Moon, shares AI image of golden building. How long will it take?

US President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of what appeared to be a golden Trump Tower on the Moon. The Truth Social post led to speculation about what it meant, along with some reactions and questions about when such a luxurious building could actually come up on the Moon, if at all.

The Trump Tower on Moon

The AI image shows a glowing futuristic skyscraper branded with “TRUMP” in large letters, twice, placed on the lunar surface against a starry backdrop. The Trump post came after NASA’s Artemis II crewed lunar flyby mission splashed down on 10 April, generating fresh buzz about human exploration of the Moon. This post came on the same day as Trump shared another AI image depicting himself as a Jesus-like healer.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Is Trump unhinged and embarrassing? Social media reaction to president’s wacky posts

Reaction on social media has been swift and polarising, as with everything Trump. One user said, “He has lost what’s left of his mind,” while another called him “mental!”

“The one with Trump Tower on the Moon is more embarrassing,” said a user, while another criticised his “god complex”.

One quipped, “If Trump promises to move to the Trump Tower on the Moon, I fully support it.” “Let’s send him to scout out a suitable location,” chimed in another.

How far are we from human settlement on the Moon?

Artemis heralded the process of returning humans to the lunar surface. But we are decades away from anything resembling permanent, self-sustaining habitats, let alone a Trump Tower, on the Moon. NASA’s Artemis II is the first crewed flight around the Moon since Apollo. Artemis IV targets the first crewed lunar landing around early 2028. Artemis V, scheduled for late 2028, will be part of roughly annual missions thereafter. These will use SpaceX and Blue Origin landers and test short-term stays on the Moon’s surface. Optimistic scenarios for crewed bases could happen by 2035.

True settlement on the Moon is a long way away

A self-sustaining colony with large populations, closed-loop life support, and local manufacturing is realistically up to 50 years away. Challenges include radiation, extreme temperatures, micrometeorites, low-gravity health effects, and the lack of reliable, affordable transport.

Realistically, it could take another century for a Trump Tower on the Moon, or possibly never.

In any case, it is not a serious plan. Skyscraper-scale buildings like a Trump Tower require massive material transport or full in-situ manufacturing, neither of which is practical.

Even optimistic private visions like lunar hotels or bases do not envision Earth-like towers soon. A “golden Trump Tower” would cost trillions, face enormous engineering hurdles in low gravity, and serve no practical purpose.

However, full marks to Trump for riding on the trend of Artemis II.