/'It is amateur hour': Donald Trump watch UFC fight with Marco Rubio as US-Iran peace talks fail in Pakistan

As the peace talks between the US and Iran failed in Islamabad, Pakistan, US President Donald trump was busy watching an UFC fight in Miami, Florida on Saturday (Apr 11). Along with him were US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, and UFC chief Dana White as well as several members of Trump family. Trump attended the co-main event of the night in which Brazil's Paulo Costa defeated Azamat Murzakanov at the Kaseya Center. The US president entered the arena shortly after 9 PM as his deputy, Vice-president JD Vance, told reporters that the peace talks with Iran have failed. The Democrats called out Trump for his 'priorities' as the world suffers from US-Iran war started on Feb 28.

Democrats call out Trump for attending UFC fight as Iran peace talks fail

"The Secretary of State skipped the Iran negotiations in Pakistan to attend a UFC fight. So did the Special Envoy for South and Central Asia, while Pakistan has no confirmed U.S. ambassador," the House Democrats Foreign Affairs Committee wrote on social media platform X. "Tens of thousands of Americans are in harm’s way. Gas prices are rising. This is not serious leadership. It’s amateur hour."

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Representing the US in the talks were Jared Kushner, Trump's daughter Ivanka's husband and VP Vance. Speaking to media after the failed talks, Vance said: "We need to see an affirmative commitment that [Iran] will not seek a nuclear weapon, and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon. That is the core goal of the president of the United States, and that’s what we’ve tried to achieve through these negotiations."

Trump stays on to support to UFC

After Costa beat Murzakanov, the Brazilian stepped out of the octagon to shake hands with Trump and the US president told the fighter: "You’re a beautiful guy … You could be a model, you look so good. You’re too good looking to be a fighter, you are some fighter."