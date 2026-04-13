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'Weak on crime, terrible on foreign policy': Trump targets Pope Leo over his Iran war remark

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 09:13 IST | Updated: Apr 13, 2026, 09:22 IST
'Weak on crime, terrible on foreign policy': Trump targets Pope Leo over his Iran war remark

Trump slams Pope Leo over Iran war remark Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump attacked Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, calling him "weak" after the pontiff criticised the U.S.-led war in Iran. Trump accused the Pope of political bias and radicalism.

US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp and highly personal attack on Pope Leo XIV, escalating tensions between Washington and the Vatican after the pontiff criticised the US-led war in Iran. In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday (April 13), Trump described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”, accusing him of straying into politics and siding with the “Radical Left”. The outburst marks an extraordinary public clash between the US presidency and the head of the Catholic Church, amid growing global concern over the Iran conflict.

Prayer for peace sparks row

The immediate trigger for Trump’s remarks appears to have been a recent prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Leo delivered a strong appeal for peace. Condemning the war, the pontiff criticised what he called the “delusion of omnipotence” behind the conflict and urged leaders to end hostilities. “Enough of the idolatry of self and money. Enough of the display of power. Enough of war,” he said during the service, without naming Trump directly.

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Also read: 'Church had better take its side': Did Trump officials threaten Vatican? Report claims...

The Pope has in recent days emerged as an outspoken critic of the conflict, previously describing threats against Iran as “truly unacceptable” and calling for negotiations to end the war.

Trump broadens attack

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Responding forcefully, Trump accused the Pope of defending Iran and undermining US actions abroad. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump wrote, while also criticising the Vatican’s stance on US policy towards Venezuela.

He further claimed that Pope Leo’s election was influenced by his own presidency, saying the Church chose an American pontiff to better manage relations with the White House. Trump also made a personal comparison with the Pope’s brother, stating that he preferred him because he aligned with the "Make America Great Again" movement.

‘Focus on being a great Pope’

Also read: Pete Hegseth invokes Jesus in war. Pope Leo XIV says that’s not Christ’s way

In his closing remarks, Trump urged the pontiff to “get his act together”, accusing him of attempting to act like a political figure. “He should use common sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a great Pope, not a politician,” Trump said. Speaking to reporters later, the US President doubled down, saying he was “not a fan” of Pope Leo and did not believe he was doing “a very good job”.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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