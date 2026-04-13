US President Donald Trump has launched a sharp and highly personal attack on Pope Leo XIV, escalating tensions between Washington and the Vatican after the pontiff criticised the US-led war in Iran. In a lengthy post on Truth Social on Monday (April 13), Trump described the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy”, accusing him of straying into politics and siding with the “Radical Left”. The outburst marks an extraordinary public clash between the US presidency and the head of the Catholic Church, amid growing global concern over the Iran conflict.

Prayer for peace sparks row

The immediate trigger for Trump’s remarks appears to have been a recent prayer service at St. Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Leo delivered a strong appeal for peace. Condemning the war, the pontiff criticised what he called the “delusion of omnipotence” behind the conflict and urged leaders to end hostilities. “Enough of the idolatry of self and money. Enough of the display of power. Enough of war,” he said during the service, without naming Trump directly.

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The Pope has in recent days emerged as an outspoken critic of the conflict, previously describing threats against Iran as “truly unacceptable” and calling for negotiations to end the war.

Trump broadens attack

Responding forcefully, Trump accused the Pope of defending Iran and undermining US actions abroad. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon,” Trump wrote, while also criticising the Vatican’s stance on US policy towards Venezuela.

He further claimed that Pope Leo’s election was influenced by his own presidency, saying the Church chose an American pontiff to better manage relations with the White House. Trump also made a personal comparison with the Pope’s brother, stating that he preferred him because he aligned with the "Make America Great Again" movement.

‘Focus on being a great Pope’