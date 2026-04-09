/'Church had better take its side': Did Trump officials threaten Vatican? Report claims...

As the United States butts heads with Iran in a conflict that has consumed the world for weeks now, it has been engaged in another conflict with the Vatican. A new report suggests that the Pentagon issued a warning to the church and complained about a speech given by Pope Leo that it believed was an attack on President Donald Trump. The Free Press reported that things have been rocky between the White House and Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born Pope. It states that the Pentagon invited the Holy See ambassador to the US, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, to talk about a speech delivered by the Pope in January this year. Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby complained to Cardinal Pierre and apparently issued a stern warning that the “Church had better take its side." Other officials also invoked the 14th-century Avignon Papacy, during which time the Church was under the control of the French monarchy.

“America has the military power to do whatever it wants in the world. The Catholic Church had better take its side,” Colby reportedly said, according to Free Press. The officials also mentioned the Avignon Papacy, which was seen as a historical warning of what happens when the Papacy opposes a dominant world power. On January 9, Pope Leo XIV said during an annual address, "a diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force.” It was widely interpreted to be targeted at Trump and his aggressive foreign policy of sanctions and coercion, also being called the Donroe Doctrine. When Trump issued his “wipe out an entire civilization” remark earlier this week, the Pope condemned it as "truly unacceptable". Pope Leo XIV has also often criticised the Trump administration’s "inhuman treatment of immigrants.”

JD Vance reacts to Pentagon's threat to the Vatican report

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