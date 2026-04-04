/Pete Hegseth invokes Jesus in war. Pope Leo XIV says that’s not Christ’s way

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has urged Americans to pray ‘every day, on bended knee’ for a military victory in the Middle East ‘in the name of Jesus Christ’. However, Pope Leo XIV, the first US-born pontiff, has expressed a sharply contrasting perspective on invoking faith in times of war. During a homily at a Mass ahead of Easter, the pope said the Christian mission has often been ‘distorted by a desire for domination, entirely foreign to the way of Jesus Christ’.

Since the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in late February, Pope Leo has repeatedly called for an end to the violence and a return to dialogue. Without directly naming Hegseth, he has also warned against using Christianity in ways that conflict with Catholic teachings. Speaking during a Holy Thursday service at the Basilica of St. John Lateran, he said, “We tend to consider ourselves powerful when we dominate, victorious when we destroy our equals, great when we are feared.”

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He added, “God has given us an example, not of how to dominate, but of how to liberate; not of how to destroy life, but of how to give it.” In a separate homily in late March, the pope warned against invoking Jesus in support of war, stating that Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Throughout his papacy, Leo has largely avoided direct involvement in US politics or confrontation with the White House. Instead, he has often communicated his views indirectly, including encouraging US bishops to support immigrants during President Trump’s deportation push. When asked directly about Trump, the pope said, “I’m told that President Trump recently said that he would like to end the war.”

He added, “Hopefully he’s looking for a way to, to decrease the amount of violence, of bombing.” The pope has confirmed he has not spoken directly with Trump regarding the conflict. However, he did hold a phone call on Friday with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, during which he reiterated the importance of dialogue and the need to end hostilities to achieve a ‘just and lasting peace’ in the Middle East, according to a Vatican statement.