/After Tehran downs F-15E, A-10 Warthog crashes in Persian Gulf; pilot rescued

Another US military aircraft crashed amid rising tensions with Iran, as officials told The New York Times that an A-10 Warthog crashed in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz. The incident reportedly occurred around the same time an F-15E was downed over Iran. The A-10 pilot was safely rescued, though the cause of the crash remains unclear.

Earlier in the day, Iran shot down a US fighter jet, F-15E, over its territory, marking the first such incident in five weeks of ongoing conflict, according to US and Israeli officials. A rescue mission successfully retrieved one of the two crew members, while the fate of the second remains unknown. The downing of the F-15E and the subsequent rescue operation pose significant military and diplomatic challenges for the US. In recent days, US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could be bombed ‘back to the Stone Ages’. Over the past 24 hours, both countries have continued exchanging strikes targeting military and civilian infrastructure across the region.

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Meanwhile, Trump told NBC News that the downing of a US F-15 fighter jet would not impact ongoing negotiations. The US president declined to share details about the active search and rescue operation in Iran, emphasizing the sensitivity of the situation. When asked whether the incident would affect negotiations with Iran, he said: “No, not at all.” He added, “No, it's war. We're in a war.” This is the first public comment from the US president on the incident, as efforts continue to locate one of the two pilots. The second pilot has already been rescued alive.

Meanwhile, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported that a US proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire had been rejected, citing an unnamed source. Earlier this week, Iran’s foreign minister said that Tehran would only agree to a permanent end to the conflict, not a temporary ceasefire.