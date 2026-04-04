/Human remains found on Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mayuree Naree attacked in Strait of Hormuz

Human remains have been discovered aboard the Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mayuree Naree, which was attacked last month in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the ship’s owner and Thai authorities. Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of those found. Thailand’s foreign ministry said that search teams uncovered the remains during a second boarding operation conducted under harsh conditions, including extensive fire damage and flooding in the engine room, as reported by The Nation.

The vessel’s owner, Precious Shipping, confirmed that “certain human remains were found within the affected area of the vessel,” but added that it is still unable to determine the number of victims or their identities, according to news agency AFP. The company has notified the families of three crew members who had been reported missing after the attack. Previously, 20 Thai crew members were rescued and repatriated in mid-March after being evacuated by the Omani navy. The incident occurred on 11 March while the vessel was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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The ship suffered severe damage to its aft section, triggering a major fire and flooding in its mechanical compartments, which later complicated recovery efforts. Thai authorities described the search as being carried out in “challenging conditions” due to the scale of the damage. The foreign ministry said it was “saddened” by the discovery and is coordinating with Thai embassies, Iranian officials, and forensic experts to identify the remains.

The attack happened amid escalating regional tensions. US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February were followed by retaliatory actions from Tehran, effectively closing the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil transport. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed in March that they had targeted the Mayuree Naree and a Liberia-flagged vessel because the ships had ignored “warnings”. The vessel had departed Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was traveling in ballast at the time, meaning it was not carrying cargo.

In recent months, the Strait of Hormuz has experienced increased drone attacks and naval confrontations, raising risks for commercial shipping and civilian crews. Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has postponed a planned vote on authorizing “defensive” force to protect vessels in the region. Precious Shipping noted that the vessel is insured under war-risk coverage and does not expect the incident to impact its financial position or operations significantly.