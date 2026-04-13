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Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: 34 ships transit Hormuz, highest since blockade began: Trump

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 13, 2026, 12:40 IST | Updated: Apr 14, 2026, 24:04 IST
Iran-US-Israel war LIVE: 34 ships transit Hormuz, highest since blockade began: Trump

A vendor pushes his cart past a giant billboard reading 'The Strait of Hormuz remains closed' at the Revolution Square in Tehran on April 12, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Following the collapse of 21-hour ceasefire talks in Islamabad over nuclear disagreements, President Trump ordered a US Navy blockade of all Iranian ports effective Monday. Iran accused Washington of “maximalism,” while CENTCOM confirmed impartial enforcement.

Iran-US-Israel war Highlights: The United States has announced a major maritime escalation against Iran following the collapse of ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad, with President Donald Trump confirming that the US Navy will begin a blockade of vessels linked to Iran.

According to Trump, the move follows high-level talks between Washington and Tehran that concluded without an agreement. The negotiations, which lasted 21 hours, ended earlier in the day, casting uncertainty over the already fragile two-week ceasefire.

In a statement, the United States Central Command said the blockade of all Iranian ports will take effect from Monday at 10 am EDT, which corresponds to 5:30 pm in Iran. CENTCOM added that the measure would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations. However, it clarified that ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will still be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran blames US for failed talks

Iranian officials strongly criticised the US decision, accusing Washington of undermining the talks. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had engaged in negotiations in good faith and was close to reaching an agreement.

“When just inches away from the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts and a blockade,” Araghchi wrote, adding, “Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity.”

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation in the Pakistan talks, dismissed Trump’s warnings, saying they would have no impact on the Iranian people.

Follow WION for all the updates, analysis, and developments on the US-Israel-Iran war

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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