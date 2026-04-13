Iran-US-Israel war Highlights: The United States has announced a major maritime escalation against Iran following the collapse of ceasefire negotiations in Islamabad, with President Donald Trump confirming that the US Navy will begin a blockade of vessels linked to Iran.
According to Trump, the move follows high-level talks between Washington and Tehran that concluded without an agreement. The negotiations, which lasted 21 hours, ended earlier in the day, casting uncertainty over the already fragile two-week ceasefire.
In a statement, the United States Central Command said the blockade of all Iranian ports will take effect from Monday at 10 am EDT, which corresponds to 5:30 pm in Iran. CENTCOM added that the measure would be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations. However, it clarified that ships travelling between non-Iranian ports will still be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran blames US for failed talks
Iranian officials strongly criticised the US decision, accusing Washington of undermining the talks. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had engaged in negotiations in good faith and was close to reaching an agreement.
“When just inches away from the Islamabad memorandum of understanding, we encountered maximalism, shifting goalposts and a blockade,” Araghchi wrote, adding, “Goodwill begets goodwill. Enmity begets enmity.”
Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, who led the Iranian delegation in the Pakistan talks, dismissed Trump’s warnings, saying they would have no impact on the Iranian people.
Follow WION for all the updates, analysis, and developments on the US-Israel-Iran war
US President Donald Trump announced that a UFC fight will be held at the White House on June 14, marking an unusual and high-profile sporting event at the historic venue.
US President Donald Trump said he would reveal details tomorrow about countries that will assist with operations in the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that Iran is currently doing no business through the key waterway and that the United States intends to keep it that way.
Israel military says struck 150 Hezbollah targets in past 24 hours.
According to the latest figures from Lebanon's public health ministry, 2,089 people - including 166 children - been killed in the country since 2 March, reports the state-run National News Agency.
Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "If any of Iranian ships come close to anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated."
Over 250 Hezbollah Terror Organization Terrorists and Commanders Eliminated in Largest Strike in Lebanon on April 8.
"We have such deep and comprehensive control there, and metre-by-metre we dominate the borders, that we did not even give the enemy the opportunity to plan anything," said interior minister Ali Zeinivand at a press conference in Tehran.
"We're not supporting the blockade and all of the marshalling diplomatically, politically and capability. We do have minesweeping capability. I won't go into operational matters, but we do have that capability. That's all focus from our point of view on getting the strait fully open. I want to be really clear about that. And the reason for that is because that's the way we get energy prices down as quickly as possible,' said Starmer to BBC.
Russia is ready to take in Iran's enriched uranium as part of a future peace deal with the United States, the Kremlin said on Monday.
Air raid sirens sounded across Israel’s Galilee region, warning of a potential attack by Hezbollah from Lebanon. Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces intercepted multiple drones launched from across the border.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Israel "cannot live without an enemy", arguing that Israel’s leadership relies on having an enemy. Tensions escalated after Recep Tayyip Erdogan cautioned Donald Trump about potential provocations that could undermine a preliminary ceasefire in the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held discussions on the recent US-Iran negotiations conducted in Islamabad, Iran’s foreign ministry said.
One person was killed, and Red Cross vehicles were damaged after strikes hit the Red Cross centre in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre on Monday, the state news agency reported, according to Reuters.
France and Britain will soon hold talks to create a "peaceful multinational mission" to help restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday.
"In the coming days, together with the United Kingdom, we will organise a conference with those countries prepared to contribute alongside us to a peaceful multinational mission aimed at restoring freedom of navigation in the strait," he wrote, and added that it would be "strictly defensive" and ready to deploy "as soon as circumstances permit".
China on Monday called reports it had supplied or intended to supply weapons to Iran "baseless smears", after several outlets quoted US intelligence sources to that effect.
On Sunday US President Donald Trump threatened Beijing with a "staggering" new tariff of 50 percent if it were to provide military assistance to Tehran.
His comments came the same day US outlet CNN reported that US intelligence indicated China was preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks, citing three people familiar with the assessments.
Over the weekend, The New York Times quoted US officials as saying US intelligence suggested Beijing might have already sent a shipment of shoulder-fired missiles.
France and the UK to host talks on 'peaceful multinational mission' for the Strait of Hormuz, says President Macron
Pakistan has formally commenced trade under the Pakistan-Iran transit corridor, dispatching its inaugural export consignment through the new route, reports news agency Mehr.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday that Britain will not join the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz announced by US President Donald Trump. "We are not supporting the blockade," Starmer told BBC radio, adding the UK "is not getting dragged in" to the war with Iran.
Iran, US 'sincere' about ceasefire: Turkey foreign minister
In the Vatican’s first response to President Donald Trump’s stinging criticism of Pope Leo XIV, a Vatican official said the US leader was taking aim at “a moral voice” because he “cannot contain it.”
Iran is “in very bad shape” and “desperate”, with its military “destroyed”
The Chehlum that is the 40th-day memorial for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was observed in India on Sunday (April 12). A commemorative event was organised at Iranian Cultural Centre in New Delhi.
Lebanon’s Ministry of Health says the death toll since the start of the Israeli offensive on March 2 has now risen to 2,055 people.
New Israeli air attacks on the city of Nabatieh and the town of Mayfadoun, Al Jazeera Arabic reported
The Lebanese Army has announced the death of a soldier, who died on Sunday as a result of injuries from an “Israeli hostile attack”, which occurred on April 8 in the town of Shmestar in eastern Baalbek.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “The United States to Blockade Ships Entering or Exiting Iranian Ports on April 13 at 10:00 A.M. ET. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”
The Channel 12 broadcaster says the drone set off sirens in northern Israel and has now been intercepted.
Iran’s IRNA news agency reports that damaged railway lines between Tehran and Tabriz, and Tabriz and Mashhad, have been repaired, allowing trains to resume service after a four-to-five day suspension.
The National News Agency (NNA) reported that five people have been killed in the towns of Bazouriyeh, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, Sir El Gharbiyeh and Choukine.
Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have welcomed the ceasefire between US and Iran, calling for it to be a step forward towards a permanent settlement and regional stability.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has once again ground to a halt after President Donald Trump said the United States would launch a naval blockade following the collapse of talks with Iranian officials, Lloyd’s List reported.
President Donald Trump strongly criticised Pope Leo XIV on Sunday evening, denouncing his stance on the Iran war and saying he’s “terrible for foreign policy.”
The two US service members who were rescued earlier this month after being shot down over Iran are doing well, President Donald Trump said.