/Why US Iran talks failed? Trump lays out two reasons for disagreement. Here's what he said

United States President Donald Trump on Sunday (April 12) blamed the failed the talks in Islamabad, Pakistan on Iran for its insistence on not giving up its "nuclear ambitions". He also ephasised that Iran did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz as promised and laid mines in the waters, effectively making the passage of ships impossible.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote, "So, there you have it, the meeting went well, most points were agreed to, but the only point that really mattered, NUCLEAR, was not."

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said "There may be a mine out there somewhere," that nobody knows about but them. THIS IS WORLD EXTORTION, and Leaders of Countries, especially the United States of America, will never be extorted."

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He then said, "The meeting with Iran began early in the morning, and lasted throughout the night - Close to 20 hours. I could go into great detail, and talk about much that has been gotten but, there is only one thing that matters - IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS!

Trump said he would prefer military action against Iran to continue rather than “allowing Nuclear Power in the hands of such volatile, people.”

"In many ways, the points that were agreed to are better than us continuing our Military Operations to conclusion, but all of those points don't matter compared to allowing Nuclear Power to be in the hands of such volatile, difficult, unpredictable people. My three Representatives, as all of this time went by, became, not surprisingly, very friendly and respectful of Iran's Representatives, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri, but that doesn't matter because they were very unyielding as to the single most important issue and, as I have always said, right from the beginning, and many years ago, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON!" he said.