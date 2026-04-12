/Amid failed US Iran negotiation, Putin calls up Tehran, offers to mediate

Amid failed US-Iran talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin called up his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday and assessed the Iranian-American talks held in Islamabad on April 11. He also offered to mediate and bring stability and peace to the Middle East that is suffering in the conflict, said Kremlin.

"Vladimir Putin emphasised his readiness to further facilitate the search for a political and diplomatic settlement to the conflict, and to mediate efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East," the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.

This come after Us and Iran failed to reach to a conclusion to end the war. After the meet ended US Vice President JD Vance said Washington had “not heard a positive Iranian commitment regarding nuclear weapons”.

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While Iran said US was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation after more than 20 hours of negotiations in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Taking to X Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote, “My colleagues raised forward-looking initiatives, but the opposite side ultimately failed to win the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations."

The Iranian embassy in Ghana also hit it out at US saying, “The US flew their Vice President halfway across the world to Islamabad. 21 hours of talks. They demanded everything they couldn't achieve through war. Iran said a BIG NO. The talks are over. The Strait is still closed. And the VP is flying home empty-handed. Just Iran's word. Again. They don't have any option left to save face.”

Status of Strait of Hormuz will not change

Meanwhile, the status of the Strait of Hormuz, that was one of the major areas of discussion, will remain unchanged until Washington and Tehran shape a common stance for continuing the talks, reported CNN, citing Iranian source. "Iran is in no hurry," said the source adding "the status of the Strait of Hormuz will remain unchanged."

He also said that the number of ships that are allowed to pass through the strait will remain the same.