Trump vs Pope Leo: Being the Pope can be a deadly business. Many pontiffs were ousted, persecuted, exiled or even killed

Pope Boniface VIII (1294–1303) and King Philip IV of France had a long-running rivalry. Their dispute over papal authority and French taxation led to the “Outrage of Anagni” in 1303. Philip’s agents stormed Boniface’s residence, physically assaulted and briefly imprisoned him. Released after three days, he died a month later from the trauma. (The image is a depiction of Pope Boniface's final years)

Another turbulent era was the “Babylonian Captivity” of 1309–1377 during Avignon Papacy. During the Avingnon Papacy, seven successive popes resided in Avignon, France, rather than Rome. Successive French kings, starting with Philip IV pressured popes to relocate to Avignon, France, where they functioned under heavy French royal oversight. This was seen as the papacy being captive to secular French interests rather than independent.



Another intensely hostile period was what's known as the Great Western Schism, from 1378 to 1417. Rival popes and antipopes were named in this period, leading to chaos.

Secular rulers including kings of France, England, and the Holy Roman Emperor backed factions and pressured church councils.

The Council of Constance (1414–1418) is the period that eventually ended the Western Schism. The council , based out of Germany, was influenced by Emperor Sigismund and other monarchs, and deposed or forced the resignation of multiple claimants to papacy, including John XXIII, Gregory XII, Benedict XIII. Eventually, it appointed Pope Martin V.