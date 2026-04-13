In an NBC News interview, Cuban President Miguel Canel warned the United States against military action in Cuba, stating there is "no justification" for an invasion while insisting Havana remains open to dialogue. Canel attributed Cuba's energy crisis and shortages to the decades-old United States embargo, which he labeled "genocidal and cruel," while noting the country produces only 40 per cent of its fuel. Pressed on United States demands regarding political prisoners and elections, Canel called such claims a "big lie," while the White House described Cuba as a "failing nation" that nevertheless wants a deal. Addressing President Trump's rhetoric about a possible "takeover," Canel stated that if the United States launches a military operation, Cubans will "defend ourselves, and if we need to die, we'll die." Public polling from The Hill shows over half of Americans oppose military action in Cuba, providing context as both governments acknowledge potential talks despite having no finalized details or specific plans.