/Trump Announces Blockade o Iranian Ports After Failed Iran-US Truce Talks in Islamabad

US President Donald Trump on Sunday announced that the United States Navy will begin blocking ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, citing Iran’s “unyielding" stance on its nuclear ambitions during recent peace talks in Islamabad. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter or leave the Strait Of Hormuz."