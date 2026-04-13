/'I'll pardon everyone...': Trump's alleged promise to staff and bizarre antics trigger fresh wave of shock

Donald Trump's social media posts and threatening messages have shocked everyone, and netizens are now sure he is doomed. A WSJ report claims that he promised mass pardons to his top officials, and people think that's the final nail in the coffin.
Donald Trump's antics on social media have left netizens stunned. He posted a picture of himself as a religious figure healing people on Truth Social, and also of a Trump Tower on the Moon. A Wall Street Journal report claims that the president allegedly recently also said that he plans to grant mass pardons to top officials before leaving office. People are now sure that Trump is "cooked" and will face action for his words.
The WSJ report claims that Trump's exact words were, "I'll pardon everyone who has come within 200 feet of the Oval." Trump's Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, "The Wall Street Journal should learn to take a joke. However, the president’s pardon power is absolute." Despite what Leavitt said, netizens are concerned to see the president of America openly say such things.
Reacting to the report, a user wrote on X, "Mass pardons for anyone near the Oval office? That's not governing-that's cleaning up the crime scene." California Governor Gavin Newsom wrote, "The convicted felon in the White House is promising to pardon his own staff for their actions while in office. Why should we be surprised?" A user from Canada wrote, "A POTUS who promises pardons to his appointees is clearly condoning and enabling rampant corruption & criminality. He needs to GO. Americans made a colossal mistake electing a convicted felon."
Trump's reported statement on the pardons follows his strange rants on Iran. Threatening Tehran last week, he wrote on Truth Social, "Open the F--kin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!" He issued yet another warning on the Strait of Hormuz and a deal, and wrote, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will." His words triggered shock across the world.
On Sunday, he defended his words, saying this is what resulted in the talks with Iran. He told Fox News, the statement “brought [Iran] to the table, with the exception of the one thing which I believe that they’re going to give up on,” an apparent reference to the country's nuclear programme. He added, that for years, the Iranian regime has been chanting, "Death to America, death to Israel, America is a Satan, we will destroy America."
Notably, intentionally killing civilians and civilian objects not directly involved in hostilities is considered a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court. He asked on Fox News, “So they’re allowed to say, ‘Death to America,’ and what I’m referring and when I talk about civilization, it’ll be much different, because their military will be totally gone.”
The same evening, Trump posted a picture of himself dressed as a religious figure, apparently Jesus Christ, with people gathered around him, waiting to be healed. His next post was of the Trump Tower on the Moon. His bizarre posts led one user to comment on X, "He has lost what’s left of his mind. Get rid of him. Invoke the 25th now," referring to the 25th Amendment.